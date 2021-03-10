Wildfire burns 15 acres near Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A wildfire located east of Black River Falls on Tuesday evening was contained to about 15 acres, according to a Facebook post by Black River Falls Fire and Rescue.

At first, the Black River Falls Fire Department believed the fire to be around one acre in size, but upon further inspection, determined it to be larger. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources took command of the situation upon arrival, and stayed present through the evening.

According to the post, it was one of multiple wildfires in Jackson County on Tuesday, noting that there were ‘a couple others’ in the county.

It was the first wildfire response of 2021 for the BRFFD.

