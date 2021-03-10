Advertisement

Wildfire burns 15 acres near Black River Falls

Multiple wildfires were reported in Jackson County on Tuesday, according to Black River Falls Fire and Rescue.
(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 2:08 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A wildfire located east of Black River Falls on Tuesday evening was contained to about 15 acres, according to a Facebook post by Black River Falls Fire and Rescue.

At first, the Black River Falls Fire Department believed the fire to be around one acre in size, but upon further inspection, determined it to be larger. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources took command of the situation upon arrival, and stayed present through the evening.

According to the post, it was one of multiple wildfires in Jackson County on Tuesday, noting that there were ‘a couple others’ in the county.

It was the first wildfire response of 2021 for the BRFFD.

Yesterday evening BRFFD and DNR fire control were dispatched east of the city for a wildfire. On arrival of BRFFD, The...

Posted by Black River Falls Fire and Rescue on Wednesday, March 10, 2021

