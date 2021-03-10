Wisconsin to receive 245,000 more COVID-19 vaccines

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The federal government has allocated over 245,000 more COVID-19 vaccines to Wisconsin, bringing the total allocated to over 2.1 million, according to the Department of Health Services’ latest COVID-19 vaccine dashboard update.

The state will receive 2,140,265 vaccines now, which is 245,240 more shots than what the state was allocated the week before. For the past month, it has been on trend that Wisconsin receives more than 200,000 doses each week. On Feb. 23 and Feb. 16, the state had been previously allocated 1.6 and 1.4 million doses, respectively.

The first shipment of one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines were also expected to arrive in Wisconsin this week, starting at 47,000 doses.

DHS notes that 18.7% of the state’s population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 10.5% of people have completed their vaccine series.

There have been 25,054 vaccines given out to residents so far this week.

70 hospitalizations reported Tuesday

DHS has reported 70 new hospitalizations related to COVID-19, bringing the total of hospitalizations up to 256. Despite increasing from the day prior, the total number of hospitalizations is down by 31 patients from last week and 92 patients less than two week ago.

The number of patients in the ICU this week, 61, has also decreased over the past two weeks. There are 12 fewer patients than one week ago and 34 fewer patients from two weeks ago.

There were 463 COVID-19 cases added on Tuesday to the COVID-19 case section, causing the seven-day rolling average to increase to 391 cases. This is the 25th day in a row that daily cases have been reported at below 1,000.

The department also reported 29 new deaths Tuesday, bringing the total number ever reported in Wisconsin to 6,510.

