1 pronounced dead at the scene of St. Croix County crash

A roadway crash.
A roadway crash.(AP GraphicsBank)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:18 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
ST CROIX COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a St. Croix County crash that happened Tuesday morning.

Officials say Derwin Robey, 76 from River Falls, was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. Croix County Medical Examiner.

The Emergency Communication Center received a call from a motorist reporting a vehicle in the ditch at the intersection of Tower and Coulee Roads, The vehicle appeared to be struck in a tree.

The initial investigation says Robey was westbound on Tower Road, crossed over Coulee Trail and then entered a ditch before hitting a tree.

Robey was reported to not be wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The incident is still under investigation.

This is the first traffic death in 2021 for the county.

