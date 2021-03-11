A new program looks to connect women through conservation

CHIPPEWA CO., Wis. (WEAU) -In the 2017 Census of Agriculture more than one in every three farmers in Wisconsin were women.

The Wisconsin Women in Conservation program wants to take these women in agriculture and other landowning women to create a community.

The overall goal: get women more involved with conservation and connected with available resources they can use on their land.

Jennifer Nelson works with the Midwest Organic & Sustainable Education Service and is the Northwest Regional Coordinator for WIWIC. She said part of this program is about creating a space to grow.

“A lot of studies show that women respond better to women, and they are more willing to share in spaces that are women only,” Nelson said. “I think agriculture and conservation are pretty male-centric-- still---arenas.”

One of those women in agriculture is Danielle Endvick.

On what use to be a dairy farm in Holcombe, Endvick and her husband now raise beef cattle.

Endvick is hoping other women like her will get to learn things they can bring back to their farms.

“Being able to see some of the conservation practices in action are helping us grow things here on our farm,” Endvick said. “We actually are enrolling in the environmental quality incentives program which is one of a whole slate of programs that participants will get to learn about.”

For program coordinators like Nelson that is the ultimate end game: that other women see all the things they can do.

