Advertisement

Dane Co. pitches World Dairy Expo deal offering two free years

The county is proposing a 10-year deal.
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Facing the potential relocation of the World Dairy Expo for this year, Dane County officials are offering to host the Expo for free for the next two years as part of 10-year proposal to event organizers.

“World Dairy Expo is a long-standing partner of Dane County and this contract extension reflects our commitment to our farmers, our agricultural heritage, and this event,” Parisi said.

Last week, organizers indicated they started taking proposals for hosting the 2021 Expo from other communities because of concerns over potential Dane Co. COVID-19-related health regulations that may still be in effect when the event rolls around in late September.

When announcing its pitch Wednesday, county officials noted that between current vaccination rates and upgrades to the Alliant Energy Center’s facilities, they expect an Expo this year would be safe.

According to the county, its offer promises to compensate the organization for economic losses it sustained as a result of the pandemic, which it states gives organizers “a clear incentive” to stay.

“Our partnership has withstood decades and a global pandemic won’t change Wisconsin’s love for this event and what it means for our economy,” Parisi continued.

The decade-long deal would run through 2030, the county stated, with 2021 and 2022 being hosted at no cost to organizers. County officials hope the allowance will help make up for the cancellation of last year’s Expo and decreased revenues this year or next.

The county said it is still waiting for a response from World Dairy about its pitch and, if approved, the County and Board of Supervisors would need to ratify the deal.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
Minnesota woman arrested for OWI, two children in the vehicle
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Driver stopped for using camping chair
Wisconsin driver removed seat, set up camping chair
Power line issues shut down Clairemont Avenue
UPDATE: Clairemont Avenue reopened after brief closure due to broken power pole
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

Wisconsin has fewer dairy farms, but producing more milk
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks after a tour of a Pfizer...
Biden to mark COVID-19 anniversary with speech mourning loss, offering hope
Tonja Englund named WIAC Coach of the Year
UW-Stevens Point vs. UW-Eau Claire hockey
SportScene 13 for Wednesday, March 10th
UW Pharmacy students helping in vaccination efforts
UW Pharmacy students assisting local pharmacies in vaccination efforts