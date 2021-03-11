Doctors say COVID-19 vaccine offers protection from virus variants

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has reported several cases of the U.K. and South African variants.

As variants of the COVID-19 virus are popping up around the globe including in Wisconsin, it raises the question of whether getting vaccinated can still offer protection over different versions of the virus.

Health experts expected variants of the virus, according to Dr. Ashok Rai, Prevea Health President and CEO. However, he says not every mutation of the virus presents an additional threat.

“Some variants make the virus less effective so it dies off and some variants allow the virus to infect more people and more rapidly or get them sicker and when we have a variant like that, it is a variant of concern,” says Dr. Rai.

As long as the COVID-19 virus exists, there will be more variants, which is why health experts are urging people to do their part to slow down the spread of the virus and get the vaccine as soon as it is available.

“The more and more we allow this virus to replicate, the more we allow it to infect others, the more we will see these variants,” says Dr. Rai. “Before we start seeing that some of these variants aren’t that good against the vaccine we have today, the other variants get a stronghold, the only way we can prevent that is by preventing the virus from replicating, wearing our masks and staying six feet apart.”

So far, Dr. Rai says each version of the COVID-19 vaccine offers protection against the current variants of the virus.

“What we know to date is the vaccine prevents people from getting seriously ill or dying even in the face of those variants. What we don’t know is where the long-term effectiveness is in getting mild infection or spreading. We are still learning that.”

Dr. Rai says it is possible vaccinated people could need booster shots as the virus evolves. It is also possible it becomes like the flu in which a person receives a new vaccine each year. However, he says it is too soon to know.

