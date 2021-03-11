Eau Claire Express in need of host families for the summer

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Express has been working hard to finalize plans to safely play baseball this season. Opening day is set for May 31st, but the team is still looking to wrap up a few loose ends. Before the 35 athletes make their way to the Chippewa Valley, the organization is looking for help from the community.

“It’s definitely been a lot harder with COVID as a factor,” said Assistant General Manager Sammi Costello.

The Express has made the turn for home, and is nearly ready for a new season. Still, there is one area the team is coming up short.

“It’s harder to find families who are comfortable bringing in someone new.”

Host families who provide a place for the guys to stay during the three month season are essential to the team’s success according to Costello.

“If we didn’t have host families we wouldn’t be able to do this.”

Adjustments for COVID-19 protocols mean the team needs more homes this year to keep athletes spaced out.

“We definitely still need a dozen more families,” said Costello.

Families who do host players get some sweet summer perks like free season tickets.

Kelly Swartos lives in Altoona and is welcoming a player into her home for the third time this season.

“The best thing or the most rewarding thing at least for our family is the friendships we have gotten so close to the two players that we’ve hosted. They walk into our home and immediately become our family,” Swartos says.

Family, and role models to her two sons who share a love for the game.

“The hardest thing about the whole thing is saying goodbye at the end of the program. Other than that there is nothing that’s a burden.”

Although tough to see them leave, most families say they stay in touch long after the season ends.

The team takes care of food and laundry so that being a part of the program doesn’t have to cost host families any money.

If you might be interested in this program click here for more information.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.