Eau Claire family evacuated after garage fire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -An Eau Claire family was evacuated from their home after a fire broke out in their garage Thursday morning.

The fire was on the 3300 block of Gerrard Avenue, off of W. Hamilton Avenue on Eau Claire’s south side.

The owners of the home called in the fire just after 8 a.m. and evacuated the home.

The Eau Claire Fire Department says the fire was contained to the garage and luckily no one was hurt.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.