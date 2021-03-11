Advertisement

Guilty plea entered in La Crosse homicide case

Timothy Young plead guilty for first-degree intentional homicide Thursday for the 2020 shooting death of Anthony Fimple.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A guilty plea for first-degree intentional homicide was entered Thursday morning by the defendant in a 2020 La Crosse homicide case.

Timothy Young, 32, of Spring Grove, Minn., plead guilty Thursday morning in the shooting death of 19-year-old Anthony Fimple at a La Crosse bar last summer.

Young’s attorney announced in January that a plea agreement had been reached in the case. At the January hearing, both the defendant’s attorney and the victim’s family requested that the plea and sentencing hearing be conducted in-person.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 7, 2021.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

