Guilty plea entered in La Crosse homicide case

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A guilty plea for first-degree intentional homicide was entered Thursday morning by the defendant in a 2020 La Crosse homicide case.

Timothy Young, 32, of Spring Grove, Minn., plead guilty Thursday morning in the shooting death of 19-year-old Anthony Fimple at a La Crosse bar last summer.

Young’s attorney announced in January that a plea agreement had been reached in the case. At the January hearing, both the defendant’s attorney and the victim’s family requested that the plea and sentencing hearing be conducted in-person.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for May 7, 2021.

