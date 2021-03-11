Health officials urge caution for spring break travelers

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - As temperatures rise, people start looking forward to spring break but the annual vacation week may not be the best time for a family trip due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises people against traveling, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese said it’s important people who do travel do it safely.

“There are many examples of decision points where you can say, ‘Yep. I’m just getting takeout. Not going to this crowded bar or restaurant. I will, you know, choose to gather with my family or my household and not with 10 other families somewhere,’” she said.

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District nurse Julie Mitchell echoes Giese’s advice. She said the district is advising families to follow CDC guidelines when traveling this spring break.

“Three Ws. Wash, wear a mask and watch your distance,” she said. “We’re still consistent, we haven’t changed on that and we will deal with what we have when they come back.”

Giese also asks people who choose to travel do their part taking steps to avoid potentially spreading the virus when they return.

“Stay home and self-quarantine if you can after travel,” she said. “Get tested to just double-check that you weren’t exposed to something that you weren’t aware of. And again, in all cases, if you’re traveling, do it in a safer way.”

She suggests people drive instead of fly and stay away from large groups.

The CDC requires all international travelers to test negative for COVID-19 before reentering the country.

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District’s spring break is the week of March 15. Eau Claire Area School District’s spring break is the week of March 29.

