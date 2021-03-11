Advertisement

Human remains discovered in Wood County

(Phil Anderson)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wood County Sheriff’s Department said they have found human remains in the township of Rock.

A news release states the remains have not been identified but it is believed they are connected to the search of Zachary Vasa. Vasa, 32, was last seen June 13, 2020.

A two-day search was conducted in an area of Patton Drive and Fairhaven Avenue. The Wood County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the Marshfield Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation.

In July 2020, Jacob Immerfall, 34, was arrested and held on a charge of hiding a corpse. He has not been charged. Court records list his address as Patton Drive. Last summer, Wood County Sheriff Shawn Becker said cadaver dogs hit multiple times in the house and on the 40-acre property but at the time a body wasn’t found. At the time, Becker said Immerfall was not cooperating with investigators.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
Minnesota woman arrested for OWI, two children in the vehicle
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Driver stopped for using camping chair
Wisconsin driver removed seat, set up camping chair
Power line issues shut down Clairemont Avenue
UPDATE: Clairemont Avenue reopened after brief closure due to broken power pole
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and the Democratic Caucus gather to address...
Divided Congress gives final approval to $1.9T pandemic aid plan, stimulus checks

Latest News

Fire.
Eau Claire family evacuated after garage fire
The newly-eligible group includes individuals in Wisconsin that may have an increased risk of...
Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services announces next eligible group for COVID-19 vaccine
A roadway crash.
1 pronounced dead at the scene of St. Croix County crash
Timothy Young plead guilty to shooting and killing a 19-year-old man at a La Crosse bar in 2020.
Guilty plea entered in La Crosse homicide case