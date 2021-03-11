Old Abes and Husky football get to work with games just two weeks away

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The boys of fall have transitioned into the boys of spring as they strapped on their helmets this week for the first time in what feels like forever, however from this point on they say it’s all eyes ahead.

You can expect athletes for both Eau Claire North and Memorial had chills just thinking about walking onto the practice field this week.

“Everybody’s got their masks on but you can tell everyone is smiling through their masks,” said Memorial’s Grant Gerber.

The anticipation has been building for these moments.

“We were always optimistic and excited but until it actually happens, we didn’t know if we were going to be here,” Memorial’s head coach Mike Sinz said.

Well - here we are. First week of practice and the Huskies and Old Abes already have their eyes set on game time- which is coming up quickly.

“I’d be crazy to think we won’t have concerns about getting everything in,” North’s head coach Andy Jarzynski.

“We’re used to having two, two-a -days and having three hours in the morning maybe two at night,” said Sinz.

So while things are certainly different, and the time off has been excruciating for most,

North’s Xavion Biesterveld told WEAU,

“It’s going to be harder this year because less people are coming out.”

“It’s not the usual Big Rivers,” North senior John Hedrington said.

It seems both football teams start this season with a whole new perspective.

“We’re going to take it one game at a time you know it’s been such a long year that we just want to go 1 and 0 every week we want to make sure were staying safe we want to make sure all teams get to get their seven games in,” said Sinz.

“I think what we want to do is play with a lot of energy put the ball out in space get the ball to our playmakers and we want to play good solid defense an aggressive blitzing type of style and really we want to appreciate the opportunity to play this spring and have fun,” said Jarzynski.

