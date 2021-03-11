WAGNER TAILS: Ella and Buddy

DUNN & MONROE COUNTIES, Wis. (WEAU) - Moo or meow? Ella may have markings that remind you of a cow, but this gal wants to live in your home, not out in the barn. Ella is hard to miss with her striking black nose and matching lipstick.

Volunteers with Moses Ark Rescue describe Ella as very social and affectionate with people and with dogs. However, Ella isn’t a big fan of other cats.

She loves to learn her human’s routine, which includes meeting you at the coffee maker each morning. She’s a cat who will never be far from your side, including at night when she’s likely to steal your pillow.

Click HERE to contact Moses Ark Rescue about pet adoption.

---

This handsome fellow is a two-year-old shepherd mix. Buddy is a quick learner, and he’s eager to learn more, especially when treats are involved.

Buddy is looking for an active family with no small children. He’d love to join you on runs or long walks. He’s currently being fostered through Last Paw Rescue, and he’s doing well with cats in the home. He also plays well with other dogs.

If you give him a chance, Buddy is sure to be the best buddy you can find. Click HERE to go to the adoption page.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.