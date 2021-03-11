UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department have a COVID-19 update.

EAU CLAIRE DATA:

11,084 positive cases total

81 new cases in seven days

Averaging 11 cases per day, the goal is 10 cases per day

Health officials will not be entering case data on Sunday so cases will look slightly different come Monday

98 active cases right now

362 ever hospitalized, an increase of six people

105 deaths of Eau Claire County residents

UWEC case count- 13% of all case numbers

State rating remains at the high level, this trajectory is shrinking

3.8% positivity rate

316 tests per day on average

Inpatient and ICU bed availability is in the green

34% community spread- this is remaining in the red. This category is for people who do not know where they got COVID-19

National Guard COVID-19 testing sites in Eau Claire and Augusta have ended

Over 36,000 vaccine doses give

22,673 people who have gotten at least one dose

13% of the county population has completed their vaccine

Averaging 4,500 vaccines a day in the county

