UPDATE: Eau Claire City- County Health Department gives COVID update
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City-County Health Department have a COVID-19 update.
EAU CLAIRE DATA:
11,084 positive cases total
81 new cases in seven days
Averaging 11 cases per day, the goal is 10 cases per day
Health officials will not be entering case data on Sunday so cases will look slightly different come Monday
98 active cases right now
362 ever hospitalized, an increase of six people
105 deaths of Eau Claire County residents
UWEC case count- 13% of all case numbers
State rating remains at the high level, this trajectory is shrinking
3.8% positivity rate
316 tests per day on average
Inpatient and ICU bed availability is in the green
34% community spread- this is remaining in the red. This category is for people who do not know where they got COVID-19
National Guard COVID-19 testing sites in Eau Claire and Augusta have ended
Over 36,000 vaccine doses give
22,673 people who have gotten at least one dose
13% of the county population has completed their vaccine
Averaging 4,500 vaccines a day in the county
The Eau Claire City- County Health Department is scheduled to hold a COVID-19 update at 3:30 p.m.
To watch the livestream, click here.
