UPDATE: Gov. Evers, Wis. Dept. of Health Services expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, along with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, announced an expansion to the group of Wisconsin individuals eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Wisconsin individuals ages 16 and over with certain medical conditions that could have severe complications due to COVID-19 will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning on March 29.

Gov. Evers touted Wisconsin’s ability in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine as a reason the state was able to expand vaccine eligibility.

“Wisconsin is a national and regional leader in getting the vaccine into arms,” said Evers.

Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk of the Wisconsin DHS added that the state has had 19% of residents receive at least one dose of the vaccine, with over 10% of Wisconsin residents completing the vaccination series.

Additionally, over 65% of Wisconsin residents ages 65 and over have received at least one dose, with a third of those residents completing the series.

As of Thursday, 1,837,890 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered, with 660,589 Wisconsin residents completing vaccination.

Eau Claire County has had 13.4% of its residents who have completed the vaccination series as of Thursday, while Chippewa County is at 12.8% and La Crosse County at 14.2%, according to data from the Wisconsin DHS COVID-19 vaccination dashboard.

“We are continuing to accelerate our pace, getting more shots in arms each week. Together with our vaccinator partners... Posted by Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Thursday, March 11, 2021

March 29 will mark the beginning of eligibility for the new group, which is estimated to be over 2 million Wisconsin residents, said Willems Van Dijk. That number is an estimate due to the fact that some people may have more than one medical condition that would make them eligible for the vaccine, and that some that have eligible medical conditions have already received the vaccine.

“The number could be closer to 2 [million], it could be closer to 3 [million],” said Willems Van Dijk, about the estimated number of newly-eligible individuals in the state.

To register to receive a vaccine, the state will not be requiring proof of an eligible medical condition in order to access the registry.

For the remaining residents in Wisconsin, it is expected that they will become eligible in two months.

“Everyone is going to be eligible in May,” said Willems Van Dijk, stating that the general public can expect to become eligible during that month.

Willems Van Dijk said that 48,000 one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines have already been allocated and distributed, with educators being the priority group for those vaccines. However, they will be distributed to all vaccine providers.

The 7-day average for the COVID-19 virus is at 363 cases, according to data provided by the Wisconsin DHS. No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported for Thursday.

To date, 6,524 deaths due to COVID-19 have been reported in Wisconsin.

During the status update, Gov. Evers said that the state’s mask mandate is set to expire in early April, but that they will take a look at that point about whether he will issue another order to extend the mandate.

You can view the status update by clicking here or watching below.

