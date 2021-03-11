Advertisement

Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services announces next eligible group for COVID-19 vaccine

The newly-eligible group includes individuals that may have an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19. The general public is expected to become eligible in May.
The newly-eligible group includes individuals in Wisconsin that may have an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19, about 2 million people according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services.(WMTV)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A large group of Wisconsin residents will be newly-eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Thursday.

Included in the new group are individuals with medical conditions associated with an increased risk of severe illness from COVID-19 ages 16 and older. Medical conditions that are included in the new eligibility group are:

  • Asthma (moderate-to-severe)
  • Cancer
  • Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)
  • Cystic fibrosis
  • Down syndrome
  • Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies
  • Hypertension or high blood pressure
  • Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines
  • Liver disease
  • Neurologic conditions, such as dementia
  • Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)
  • Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)
  • Pregnancy
  • Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)
  • Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)
  • Sickle cell disease
  • Type 1 or 2 diabetes mellitus
  • Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

The newly-eligible group will be able to receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning March 29.

Depending on the available supply of vaccines, the DHS says that they expect the general population in Wisconsin to become eligible sometime in May.

Due to the large number of newly-eligible individuals, the DHS adds that in places where the vaccine is in short supply, that providers may prioritize individuals who are considered at greater risk among the eligibility groups.

According to a release by the DHS, more than 2 million Wisconsin residents are newly-eligible with this announcement.

