Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s COVID-19 vaccine eligibility list is about to get a lot longer. The Dept. of Health Services is expected to announce the next wave of individuals authorized to receive their first dose, and this latest round is expected to cover more than a third of the state’s residents.

Approximately two million people, including those with pre-existing conditions, will learn when they can begin scheduling their own vaccination appointments, Deputy Health Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk indicated, adding that the announcement is likely coming Thursday.

If that many individuals are added, that will mean well over half of state 5.8 million residents will be eligible to receive one of the three vaccines. The last expansion, which included teachers and grocery store workers, encompassed approximately 700,000 people and prior to that frontline healthcare workers and everyone over 65 years old, among others, could get vaccinated.

Among those seniors who are eligible, DHS reports more than one-third of them are fully vaccinated, while more than six in ten have received at least one dose. Across the whole population, including those 16 years old or younger for whom no vaccine has been approved, more than 10 percent are completely vaccinated, while nearly twice as many have had at least that first shot.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported health officials have been under pressure to increase eligibility to those with underlying health conditions that could put them at greater risk of suffering serious illness should they become infected by coronavirus.

