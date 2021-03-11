Advertisement

Woman convicted of stabbing husband gets 6 years prison

Shannon Liddell Oct. 29, 2019. (Clark County Jail)
Shannon Liddell Oct. 29, 2019. (Clark County Jail)(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Mar. 10, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - The 46-year-old Neillsville woman convicted of stabbing her husband after she said she caught him having an affair will spend 6 years in prison followed by 7 years extended supervision.

In December, Shannon Liddell pleaded guilty to first-degree reckless injury as part of a plea deal. In exchange for the guilty plea, her most serious charges which included two counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide were dismissed but were considered during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.

According to court documents obtained by WEAU-TV, Liddell admitted she caught her husband cheating and that’s when she “hurt people.” The complaint describes injuries to two people-- a woman stabbed in the neck and a man hurt in the chest.

