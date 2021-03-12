Advertisement

Badgers hang out to beat Penn State 75-74, advance to B1G quarterfinals

Wisconsin to play Iowa Friday night
(WSAW)
By Bob Gallaher
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 11:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Aleem Ford scored 17 points and No. 6 seed Wisconsin made a stop on the last play to escape with a 75-74 win over No. 11 seed Penn State in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament. The Badgers led by 18 in the final eight minutes and were up 73-57 with five minutes to go. The Nittany Lions ended the game on a 17-2 run with Sam Sessoms scoring 13 of his 18 points during the final seven minutes to spark the rally. Sessoms drove into the lane in the final seconds and Wisconsin’s Nate Reuvers deflected his attempted pass. Brad Davison grabbed the loose ball and called a timeout with 0.3 seconds remaining to essentially secure the win. Wisconsin advanced to the quarterfinals to face No. 5 and third-seeded Iowa on Friday.

