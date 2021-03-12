UPDATE: Chief of Tomah Police Department retires Friday

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Tomah Chief of Police Mark Nicholson posted a farewell message to Facebook on Friday, his final day after a 31-year tenure with the Tomah Police Department.

In the post, Nicholson offered his thanks to the community and the department for their support during his career.

“I am honored to have been given the opportunity to work for the City of Tomah my entire law enforcement career,” wrote Nicholson.

Nicholson, a native of nearby New Lisbon, Wis., was appointed to the post of Chief of Police on January 15, 2014. He began his career as a patrol officer in the Tomah Police Department in 1990.

“It is a day that a young officer can’t imagine because retirement is so far away, and the day than an old officer can’t believe is here,” wrote Nicholson.

The Tomah Police and Fire Commission is expected to name Nicholson’s replacement soon.

