Advertisement

UPDATE: Chief of Tomah Police Department retires Friday

Police Chief Mark Nicholson retired after 31 years with the Tomah Police Department
Chief Mark Nicholson will retire after 31 years with the Tomah Police Department, effective...
Chief Mark Nicholson will retire after 31 years with the Tomah Police Department, effective April 9, 2021.(Tomah Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 11:18 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - Tomah Chief of Police Mark Nicholson posted a farewell message to Facebook on Friday, his final day after a 31-year tenure with the Tomah Police Department.

In the post, Nicholson offered his thanks to the community and the department for their support during his career.

“I am honored to have been given the opportunity to work for the City of Tomah my entire law enforcement career,” wrote Nicholson.

Last Call…… Today is the day; after 31 + years of service with the Tomah Police Department today is my last day. It is...

Posted by Tomah Police Department on Friday, April 9, 2021

Nicholson, a native of nearby New Lisbon, Wis., was appointed to the post of Chief of Police on January 15, 2014. He began his career as a patrol officer in the Tomah Police Department in 1990.

“It is a day that a young officer can’t imagine because retirement is so far away, and the day than an old officer can’t believe is here,” wrote Nicholson.

The Tomah Police and Fire Commission is expected to name Nicholson’s replacement soon.

TOMAH, Wis. (WEAU) - After 31 years working for the Tomah Police Department, Police Chief Mark Nicholson has decided to retire.

Nicholson made the announcement on Friday, thanking the Tomah community in a Facebook post.

“I am honored to say that I have worked my entire law enforcement career in Tomah,” he wrote.

After starting as a patrol officer in 1990, Nicholson moved up the ranks until becoming Police Chief over seven years ago.

Nicholson wrote in the post that he intended to work in Tomah for a few years once he started, but decided to stay with the Tomah Police Department long-term.

“It was difficult to find a better community than Tomah to live in and be a part of,” wrote Nicholson.

Chief Nicholson says that his retirement will be effective April 9, 2021.

After 31 years of service with the Tomah Police Department I have announced that I will be retiring effective April 9,...

Posted by Tomah Police Department on Friday, March 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eau Claire Police responded to a drive by shooting in the 2400 block of Sessions St.
Eau Claire Police respond to “drive-by-style shooting” along Sessions Street, students held inside temporarily
The Bear Creek Bar and Grill was destroyed in a fire on April 7, 2021.
Fire destroys Black Bear Bar and Grill near Augusta
How to deal with possible side effects after receiving the vaccine.
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Tuesday, the Cameron School Board voted stop requiring masks in school.
Cameron School District no longer requiring masks
Mark Scoville and Catherine Ottinger were arrested Wednesday between Fairchild and Stanley by...
Two charged with human trafficking appear in court

Latest News

Rep. Kind introduces bill to address state’s veterinary shortage
Sheriff: Drugs, $45k in cash found after Juneau Co. traffic stop
Gov. Tony Evers speaks after touring the state's first community-based COVID-19 vaccine clinic,...
Federal appeals court sides with Evers over press access
Wisconsin Supreme Court says don’t purge voters from rolls
Dean Kallenbach, who has been a regional manager for Wisconsin Public Radio in Eau Claire since...
Longtime WPR host, manager Kallenbach retires Friday