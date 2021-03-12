Advertisement

Helping children adjust to daylight saving time

Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.
By Carla Rogner
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 8:10 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Sunday morning our clocks will spring ahead an hour as we begin Daylight Saving Time.

The adjustment can be difficult for some but especially for children according to Dr. Karen Lane, a pediatrician at Marshfield Clinic in Eau Claire.

“Children really need their sleep so when they have that hour changeover and their circadian rhythm is telling them ‘Hey I’ve got to go to bed at this time’, it can wreak a little havoc because they are thinking, ‘no it is not bedtime for me yet’,” says Dr. Lane.

There are some things parents can do to help their children make this adjustment. Dr. Lane suggests moving bed time up in the few days leading up to Daylight Saving Time.

She says it can also be helpful to explain the time change to children and show empathy if they express tiredness or grogginess while adjusting.

Dr. Lane says even for adults and teenagers, getting at least eight hours of sleep will be helpful in transitioning to the time change.

