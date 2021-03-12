Advertisement

Unprecedented: State Emergency Operations Center active for one full year

Gov. Tony Evers declares a public health emergency due to COVID-19 March 12 in the State...
Gov. Tony Evers declares a public health emergency due to COVID-19 March 12 in the State Emergency Operations Center. (Source: Wisconsin Emergency Management) (NBC15)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin will be under a health emergency for a full year this Friday, causing the longest activation of the State Emergency Operations Center (SEOC) in its history.

“When I declared our first statewide public health emergency for COVID-19 a year ago, we never could have imagined the challenges and tragedy the year would bring,” said Governor Tony Evers. “It was, and continues to be, all hands on deck. On behalf of the state of Wisconsin, I want to thank the dedicated folks at WEM. From the leadership of Dr. Darrell Williams to the regional directors, to our county and tribal emergency managers, and all the WEM staff, thank you for your good work to keep our communities healthy and safe.”

According to a news release, Wisconsin Emergency Management has been involved in the battle against COVID-19 since the order was declared, supporting the state Department of Health Services to coordinate efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Wisconsin Emergency Management explained that by activating the SEOC to Level 1, it put the state in the highest level of response.

Dr. Darrell Williams, Wisconsin Emergency Management administrator, thanked the organization’s staff and partner agencies for their “steadfast and unyielding support” in their effort to protect Wisconsinites.

“They are a shining example of the true spirit of our state and our nation,” Dr. Williams said. “Your efforts are truly appreciated and that will never be forgotten.”

DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake praised Wisconsin Emergency Management for their help in slowing the spread of the virus.

“We are proud to have teamed with WEM throughout the year to distribute PPE [personal protective equipment], decontaminate masks, and set up mobile testing and vaccination clinics,” Timberlake said.

In addition to these efforts, the WEM handled its usual functions of disaster assistance and providing supplies to affected areas. They were also called to respond to civil unrest in several Wisconsin cities that stemmed from the death of George Floyd and again in Kenosha following the shooting of Jacob Blake on Aug. 23.

WEM and its partner agencies now meet multiple times per week, mostly through virtual meetings, on the needs of local, tribal and county health departments on COVID-19 efforts and regular duties.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
Minnesota woman arrested for OWI, two children in the vehicle
Many still waiting for stimulus checks
See how much you could get in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill
Driver stopped for using camping chair
Wisconsin driver removed seat, set up camping chair
The newly-eligible group includes individuals in Wisconsin that may have an increased risk of...
Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services announces next eligible group for COVID-19 vaccine
Power line issues shut down Clairemont Avenue
UPDATE: Clairemont Avenue reopened after brief closure due to broken power pole

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ TEN
Pablo One Year Later
Pablo One Year Later
Helping Kids Adjust to Daylight Saving
Helping Kids Adjust to Daylight Saving
President Joe Biden signs the American Rescue Plan, a coronavirus relief package, in the Oval...
Biden signs COVID relief bill, outlines plan to get US ‘back to normal’ by July 4
Pandemic One-Year Later: Pablo Center at the Confluence
Pandemic One Year Later: Pablo Center at the Confluence