Wis. DNR awards more than $6.2 million to protect lakes, rivers

Boy kayaks on one of the 15,000 lakes home to Wisconsin. Courtesy: Wisconsin DNR
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin communities will receive more than $6.2 million in order to restore and protect lakes, rivers and wetlands.

The Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources announced the grants Tuesday, which will go toward projects that will make important contributions to these environments.

“One of the strengths of this program is that it supports local groups all along their journey to protect and restore the aquatic systems they know and love,” explained Alison Mikulyuk, DNR Lakes and Rivers Team Leader. “Local groups really come together to do incredible, positive things for our waters.”

The projects range in topic from outreach and education activities to habitat restoration and pollution reduction.

Trout Unlimited, a nonprofit that works to conserve freshwater streams, will reconnect the Blue River in Grant County to a floodplain in order to improve its ecological conditions.

Mikulyuk added that this isn’t the end of funding.

“While the grant projects from this year are just getting underway, next year’s grant cycle will be here before you know it,” Mikulyuk said.

The full list of project proposals that received awards is on the DNR’s website, as well as how to apply for the next round of funding.

