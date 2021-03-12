Advertisement

Wisconsin unemployment rate drops in January

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 11, 2021 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.8% in January from 4% in December, nearly reaching levels not seen since before the coronavirus pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development reported the latest numbers on Thursday.

The state rate is below the national unemployment rate for January of 6.3%. A year ago, just as coronavirus cases were starting to appear in Wisconsin, the state unemployment rate was 3.3%.

Wisconsin added 7,000 private-sector jobs in January and is down 125,700 for the year.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The newly-eligible group includes individuals in Wisconsin that may have an increased risk of...
Wisconsin Dept. of Health Services announces next eligible group for COVID-19 vaccine
Human remains discovered in Wood County
A roadway crash.
1 pronounced dead at the scene of St. Croix County crash
Community leaders address vaccine concerns for minority communities
Wisconsin’s vaccine eligibility list is about to get much, much longer
The White House says the government will make the first direct deposits this weekend. She says...
WH: $1,400 individual stimulus checks may arrive soon

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Friday Weather (3/12/21)
Relief for Farmers: What the American Rescue Plan includes for agriculture
SkyWarn 13 Hello Wisconsin Weather (3/12/21)
George Floyd Square is shown on Feb. 8, 2021, in Minneapolis. Ten months after police officers...
6 chosen for Chauvin trial jury so far; murder charge added
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (3/12/21)
Ag Chat With Bob Bosold (3/12/21)