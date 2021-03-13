Advertisement

A home in the Township of Lincoln is total loss after Friday fire

house fire
house fire(WIBW)
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 3:57 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) -The Whitehall Fire Department responded to a woodshed fire Friday afternoon on Rebarchek Lane in the Township of Lincoln.

By the time the fire department arrived, the woodshed was fully engulfed in flames. The fire then moved to the west side of the home.

Due to heavy smoke, fire and water damage, the Whitehall Fire Department said the home is a complete loss.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
police
Three arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop in Osseo
Deputies found this car in a ditch at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road...
16-year-old taken to hospital after car found in ditch
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Coronavirus
WI DHS on Sunday: 274 new positive COVID-19 results, almost 98% of cases recovered

Latest News

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
Woman sentenced in 2018 death of 7-year-old Newton boy
A dog is blamed for a crash that damaged a building in Sturgeon Bay.
Dog blamed for crash that damaged Sturgeon Bay building
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan’s benefits
Entrance to a designated ATV trail.
Eau Claire County ATV trails closed as of Monday