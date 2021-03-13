A home in the Township of Lincoln is total loss after Friday fire

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) -The Whitehall Fire Department responded to a woodshed fire Friday afternoon on Rebarchek Lane in the Township of Lincoln.

By the time the fire department arrived, the woodshed was fully engulfed in flames. The fire then moved to the west side of the home.

Due to heavy smoke, fire and water damage, the Whitehall Fire Department said the home is a complete loss.

