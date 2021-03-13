Confusion over restaurant workers being added to vaccine eligibility list

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - On Friday, DHS quietly made some changes to the vaccine eligibility, expanding the list of food supply chain workers to include “chefs, servers or hosts in restaurants.” However, the change caught some restaurants and health providers by surprise.

NBC15 noticed a change Friday afternoon to the FAQ section on the DHS website—saying restaurant workers are eligible for the vaccine—and reached out to clarify. DHS said they made the change because of a jump in vaccine supply and the public-facing role of restaurant workers, but for some, the update caused confusion.

“The Department of Health was not going to release this until Monday, and it showed up on their website,” said Kristine Hillmer, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Restaurant Association.

Hillmer said the Restaurant Association received the news on Thursday, but not everyone got an official announcement.

“We heard it or saw it on DHS’ website this morning,” said Alex Felland, managing partner at Food Fight Restaurant Group.

Some parts of the food supply chain were already eligible for the vaccine, but on Thursday, the DHS website said restaurant workers were not included in that group. That change came Friday.

“We were pleasantly surprised,” Felland said.

NBC15 also reached out to Public Health Madison & Dane County to find out what guidance they received from the state. PHMDC said they heard about the change Friday, and inconsistencies on the website were a source of confusion. For several hours, the full list of of eligible groups still had not been updated to include restaurant workers.

According to the FAQ section on the DHS website about who is eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, restaurant workers are... Posted by Sanika Bhargaw NBC15 on Friday, March 12, 2021

For Felland, this is news he has been waiting for. Food Fight has been advocating for restaurant staff to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“They are a type of frontline worker, this job can’t be done from home,” Felland said, adding, “People can take off their masks when they’re sitting down, eating and drinking, which definitely makes a lot of employees anxious.”

The process for restaurant workers to get vaccinated will be the same as other groups in Phase 1B.

“They’re going to have to register, they’re going to have to make their appointment, they’re going to have to wait just like everybody else,” Hillmer said.

Felland said Food Fight has registered with PHMDC and is working with their employees to get them registered.

“We’re also encouraging them to reach out to their pharmacy, their healthcare provider,” Felland added.

Despite the news being a surprise, for restaurant staff, it is a good one.

“There’s definitely a glimmer of hope for our restaurateurs,” Hillmer said.

PHMDC told NBC15 since many health systems heard about the change today, it will take a few days for vaccinators to update their own websites and let people know about the change.

