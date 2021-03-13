Once Upon A Prom returns to the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Last year, proms across the country were cancelled due to the pandemic - this year, there seems to be better chances for high schoolers in the area.

Once Upon A Prom, who accepts six hours of community service as payment for prom dresses, shoes, and more is back up and running, with some changes to follow COVID-19 protocols. In the next week girls will be able to start signing up for spots to shop, which are more limited this season. Each shopper will be able to bring just one person along, and as Stephanie Bauer says, the location has changed as well.

“This year its going to be much smaller and its also going to be here at our storage unit because we cannot have it at the mall this year so that’s going to be different and we also have to be quick with the girls and keep them in and out. They will have an hour to get their dress, shoes and what they need. We do have to keep it safe for everybody, follow the guidelines but we also want to meet the needs of the area girls.”

Bauer says Macy’s donated 2,000 more dresses this year - for more information on how to sign up click here.

