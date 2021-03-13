Osseo Police arrest man wanted in another county at truck stop

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -The Osseo Police Department was called to the Golden Express Travel Plaza on Gunderson Road in Osseo on March 5 over reports of suspicious activity in a vehicle at the truck stop.

K-9 Kimber with the police department found drug paraphernalia used with methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Officers gave the driver of the car, 31-year-old Karissa Fransway of Cornell, a criminal citation for drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, 36-year-old Derek Paulson from Boyceville, was arrested on charges of obstruction and drug paraphernalia. The police department said Paulson was also wanted on four felony bail jumping charges as well as for having several warrants from Chippewa County.

