Advertisement

Osseo Police arrest man wanted in another county at truck stop

Police
Police(WMTV)
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -The Osseo Police Department was called to the Golden Express Travel Plaza on Gunderson Road in Osseo on March 5 over reports of suspicious activity in a vehicle at the truck stop.

K-9 Kimber with the police department found drug paraphernalia used with methamphetamine inside the vehicle.

Officers gave the driver of the car, 31-year-old Karissa Fransway of Cornell, a criminal citation for drug paraphernalia.

The passenger, 36-year-old Derek Paulson from Boyceville, was arrested on charges of obstruction and drug paraphernalia. The police department said Paulson was also wanted on four felony bail jumping charges as well as for having several warrants from Chippewa County.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
police
Three arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop in Osseo
Deputies found this car in a ditch at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road...
16-year-old taken to hospital after car found in ditch
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Coronavirus
WI DHS on Sunday: 274 new positive COVID-19 results, almost 98% of cases recovered

Latest News

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
Woman sentenced in 2018 death of 7-year-old Newton boy
A dog is blamed for a crash that damaged a building in Sturgeon Bay.
Dog blamed for crash that damaged Sturgeon Bay building
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan’s benefits
Entrance to a designated ATV trail.
Eau Claire County ATV trails closed as of Monday