Parts of Chippewa River Trail closed due to rising water levels

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Two parts of the Chippewa River Trail are currently closed due to concerns over rising river levels.

Both the section of the trail behind the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire and the section at the boat landing behind Hobbs Ice Arena are shut down.

Rain and the melting snow is causing an increased amount of runoff to make its way through the Chippewa River. That’s what’s making water levels rise in the area.

At 11 a.m. on Friday, the Chippewa River measured in at 764 feet near Grand Avenue--nine feet below flood stage.

Officials estimate the river will crest at 767 feet on Monday.

As the city continues to monitor the water levels, it may close more parts of the trail.

