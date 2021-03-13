Advertisement

Pharmacy employees battle fatigue during vaccine rollout

Pharmacists face long hours in the push to vaccinate Wisconsin.
By Colton Molesky
Published: Mar. 12, 2021 at 6:10 PM CST|Updated: Mar. 12, 2021 at 8:43 PM CST
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The vaccine rollout continues through March, and as the criteria gradually broadens for vaccine eligibility, more and more effort is put forth by those administering the shots.

For family pharmacies across the Madison area, the push to get the COVID-19 vaccine into the arms of Wisconsinites is a grueling one.

Despite additional staff and volunteers, pharmacists still work hundreds of hours in overtime, only to go home and continue the work.

“A lot of that comes after hours or nights and weekends when we are hanging out with family,” said Matthew Mabie, pharmacist and owner of Forward Pharmacy in Cottage Grove.

For every shot, a pharmacist must complete paperwork with the state and the patient’s insurance company. Vaccines administered must be reported to the state within 24 hours. Appointments need to be made and then rescheduled when vaccine shipments arrive with fewer doses than what was ordered.

Vaccine questions are another problem, as local pharmacies are flooded with residents asking about appointments, the criteria to be vaccine eligible, and the vaccine itself.

All this, on top of the important work of filling prescriptions for the community.

It is a huge task to tackle, and Mabie says labor is up 20% since the rollout.

So what saves them from burnout?

Part of it is the commentary of the team. Mabie smiles as he discusses the weekly debriefs his pharmacy holds to talk through the week’s ups and downs. Another morale boost is the gratefulness shown by the community.

“What’s amazing is the boost in morale that we see on a daily basis,” said Mabie. “When we see people coming in and a lot of our long-time customers that have thanked us with sweets and treats and banana bread.”

And the ultimate way to push back the fatigue? The response from the vaccinated.

“When they come in and say they’ve been trying for months to get it, it just makes me happy,” said a tearful Maren Rasmussen, a pharmacist at Neuhauser Pharmacy.

