School District of Altoona to change conferences for some school sports

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) -The School District of Altoona announced on its Facebook page Saturday that they will be changing athletic conferences starting in the fall.

In the upcoming school year, Altoona will move many of its sports teams from the Cloverbelt conference to the Middle Border Conference (MBC).

This change affects high school sports with the exception of football, girl’s golf, girl’s hockey and wrestling.

Athletic Director Elissa Upward said in the post that the move will “create cohesiveness,” and it will provide “scheduling relief.”

Upward said Altoona is more similar in size to the schools in the MBC. She said this change will make the post season less complicated and it’s a good move for students.

“Because of our size, the conference schools we’ve competed with during the regular season are oftentimes not who we match up with during the tournament series,” Upward said. “The success in Altoona Athletics can be accomplished through the cooperative effort of our athletes, school, and community. We look forward to creating more opportunities for our students and making further progress in all of our programs.”

Boy’s hockey and tennis have already been competing in the MBC.

The School District of Altoona will be joining Amery, Baldwin-Woodville, Ellsworth, New Richmond, Osceola, Prescott, Saint Croix and Somerset in the MBC.

