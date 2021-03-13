Trempealeau Co. Sheriff’s K-9 units help make more than 5 drug-related arrests in two days

TREMPEALEAU Co., Wis. (WEAU) -Methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine are some of the drugs the K-9 teams at the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office recovered on two separate days in multiple cities across the county.

At a traffic stop in Arcadia on March 9, K-9 Javy found cocaine, marijuana and prescription drugs held without a valid prescription. This led to the arrest of Heidi Nelson of Eau Claire on drug-related charges.

On that same day, K-9 Javy also found a loaded firearm, heroin and marijuana in a car stopped in Whitehall. Law enforcement at the scene arrested Gage Lewallen of Augusta on several drug charges along with a charge of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Two days later, K-9 Luke, also with the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office, alerted his handler to methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in a car stopped in the Town of Gale. 38-year-old Amanda Matheny of La Crosse was arrested.

K-9 Luke was called to investigate another car on March 11 in Arcadia. Again K-9 Luke found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Robert Boettiger of Bruce and Travis Trudeau of Conrath were arrested on drug charges. In addition to these charges, Dawn Malecki of Holcombe also is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated second offense.

