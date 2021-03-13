Advertisement

Winter gardening tips and ideas virtually brought to the Chippewa Valley

Karen Bussolini
Karen Bussolini(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin plant lovers and gardeners, every year have to battle the cold winter months and transitional periods between seasons.

In order to help introduce some techniques to make this easier, the Eau Claire Garden Club and L.E. Phillips Public Library put together a virtual class called The Unsung Seasons: Gardening in the Winter.

Gardener, painter, and photographer Karen Bussolini talks about plants that persist after a snowy winter.

“I’m really surprised to find that there are things that I just love about winter. I used to dread it with every fiber of my being, it was like total sensory deprivation.”

Bussolini explains using shadow, light, and overall attention to detail for gardening techniques. The Eau Claire Garden Club meets weekly and conducts events such as garden tours from June through September.

