16-year-old taken to hospital after car found in ditch

TOWN OF CLINTON, Wis. (WEAU) -Deputies with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that a car was in a ditch at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road Saturday morning.

A 16-year-old driver from Westby was found unconscious behind the wheel. Deputies woke him up. He was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with possible injuries.

This incident is still under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said it believes the driver was backing down Alderman Road when he lost control and got stuck on a culvert.

