Advertisement

16-year-old taken to hospital after car found in ditch

Deputies found this car in a ditch at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road...
Deputies found this car in a ditch at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road Saturday morning.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Maria Blough
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOWN OF CLINTON, Wis. (WEAU) -Deputies with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call that a car was in a ditch at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road Saturday morning.

A 16-year-old driver from Westby was found unconscious behind the wheel. Deputies woke him up. He was taken to Vernon Memorial Hospital with possible injuries.

This incident is still under investigation. The Sheriff’s Office said it believes the driver was backing down Alderman Road when he lost control and got stuck on a culvert.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
police
Three arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop in Osseo
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Coronavirus
WI DHS on Sunday: 274 new positive COVID-19 results, almost 98% of cases recovered

Latest News

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
Woman sentenced in 2018 death of 7-year-old Newton boy
A dog is blamed for a crash that damaged a building in Sturgeon Bay.
Dog blamed for crash that damaged Sturgeon Bay building
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan’s benefits
Entrance to a designated ATV trail.
Eau Claire County ATV trails closed as of Monday