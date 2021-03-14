Advertisement

Aaron Jones signs four-year deal to stay in Green Bay

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game...
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones runs off the field after an NFL divisional playoff football game against the Los Angeles Rams Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers defeated the Rams 32-18 to advance to the NFC championship game. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)(Mike Roemer | Associated Press)
By George Balekji and Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Aaron Jones will be calling Green Bay home for four more years.

The Green Bay Packers Pro Bowl running back, who was an unrestricted free agent this offseason, signed a four-year deal worth $48 million to stay in Green Bay, per Adam Schefter. The contract inclues a $13 million signing bonus.

Drew Rosenhaus, Jones’ agent, confirmed that his client had agreed on a four-year deal worth $48 million that includes a $13 million signing bonus.

“We anticipated bigger offers in free agency, but Aaron wanted to stay with the Packers,” Rosenhaus said via email.

ESPN and NFL Network first reported the terms.

Jones tweeted a picture of himself in a Packers uniform with the message “Let’s run it back #GoPackGo” on Sunday. Rosenhaus, retweeted it and added, “Congrats Aaron! Well deserved!!”

Jones was 4th in the NFL in 2020 with 1,104 rushing yards, 4th in yards per scrimmage (104.2) and is second in the NFL over the last two regular seasons with 30 total scrimmage touchdowns.

The move removes one of the biggest names from the market at the start of a week in which NFL teams can begin negotiating with free agents. The Packers faced the possibility of having both of their top two running backs — Jones and Jamaal Williams — leaving via free agency in the same offseason.

Green Bay instead will have Jones back to lead a rushing attack that also will feature A.J. Dillon, a 2020 second-round pick from Boston College, even if Williams heads elsewhere.

Jones, 26, rushed for 1,104 yards and nine touchdowns and also caught 47 passes for 355 yards and two touchdowns last season. That came after a 2019 season in which he had 16 touchdown runs and three touchdown catches.

Jones and Jim Brown are the only players in NFL history to rush for at least 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns while averaging at least 5 yards per carry over their first four seasons. The 2017 fifth-round pick from UTEP is one of only three players to rush for at least 2,000 yards and 25 touchdowns over the past two seasons, joining Tennessee’s Derrick Henry and Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook.

