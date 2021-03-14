Advertisement

Crews respond to grass fire near Fairchild

Crews responded to a grass fire stretching across more than five acres near Fairchild mid-afternoon.
By Phoebe Murray
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 10:21 PM CST
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A grass fire near Fairchild this afternoon brought out dozens of first responders in an effort to get it under control.

According to the Augusta Department of Natural Resources the fire at the crossroads of County Highway M and Center Road stretched across 5.5 acres.

Along with Augusta DNR, the fire departments of Augusta and Fairchild were also called to the scene with a total of about 35 people fighting the fire.

The DNR says they arrived at 2:15p.m. and the fire was contained in about half of an hour.

Andrew Sorenson, DNR Division of Forestry, team leader says the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“We did have low humidity today, 25%, the winds were high, we did have burning permits cancelled until 6 o’clock,” says Sorenson. “The snow has left, the fire danger is going to be high until we have green-up which typically occurs mid to end of May and our light-dead grassy fuels are very susceptible right now and when they do ignite they spread really quick. "

Sorenson asks that residents follow burning regulations to prevent grass fires like this.

