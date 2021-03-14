Advertisement

Daylight savings serves as reminder to check smoke detectors

In the home next door to a fatal fire, firefighter Brian Perry, installs a smoke detector...
In the home next door to a fatal fire, firefighter Brian Perry, installs a smoke detector Tuesday, April 17, 2012, in Philadelphia. Fire tore through the neighboring row house early Monday, killing two young children and two adults in the city's third fatal blaze in a week. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Reagan Zimmerman
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As you readjust your clocks for daylight savings today, the International Association of Fire Fighters recommend you also take time to test home smoke alarms.

Firefighters advise people replace any smoke alarm that is over 10 years old, according to a news release. They noted for maximum safety, people should install combination photoelectric/ionization smoke alarms outside every bedroom on each floor of their home.

Officials said nearly two-thirds of all home fire deaths occur in homes with no working smoke alarm, and a working smoke detector will alert people more quickly if there is a fire to give them more time to escape.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
police
Three arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop in Osseo
Deputies found this car in a ditch at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road...
16-year-old taken to hospital after car found in ditch
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Coronavirus
WI DHS on Sunday: 274 new positive COVID-19 results, almost 98% of cases recovered

Latest News

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
Woman sentenced in 2018 death of 7-year-old Newton boy
A dog is blamed for a crash that damaged a building in Sturgeon Bay.
Dog blamed for crash that damaged Sturgeon Bay building
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan’s benefits
Entrance to a designated ATV trail.
Eau Claire County ATV trails closed as of Monday