Daylight savings serves as reminder to check smoke detectors

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As you readjust your clocks for daylight savings today, the International Association of Fire Fighters recommend you also take time to test home smoke alarms.

Firefighters advise people replace any smoke alarm that is over 10 years old, according to a news release. They noted for maximum safety, people should install combination photoelectric/ionization smoke alarms outside every bedroom on each floor of their home.

Officials said nearly two-thirds of all home fire deaths occur in homes with no working smoke alarm, and a working smoke detector will alert people more quickly if there is a fire to give them more time to escape.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.