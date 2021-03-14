First ever Chippewa Valley Future All-Stars game makes its debut

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Forget the NBA All-Star Game, the top thirteen and fourteen year-old basketball players in the area shared one court tonight in the first ever Chippewa Valley Future All-Star Game.

The Eau Claire Shamrocks. Eagles, and Huskies along with the Fall Creek Crickets and Chippewa Falls Cardinals each had at least one dog in the fight tonight as the east and west all-stars duked it out for a trophy.

Money from the event was also donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, as coach Randy Risler says, the mission is to advocate for all young people.

“It just brings energy and elevates the energy for basketball in the Chippewa Valley. It’s a great way to recognize those who are working hard and what a better time than during this pandemic you know with the opportunity for mental and physical health to be out here and doing something very memorable and enjoyable tonight.”

Risler expects this to become a new tradition, and in the future hopes to include each grade level, as well as girls teams.

