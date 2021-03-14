Advertisement

First ever Chippewa Valley Future All-Stars game makes its debut

Future all-stars
Future all-stars(weau)
By Jessica Mendoza
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 7:38 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Forget the NBA All-Star Game, the top thirteen and fourteen year-old basketball players in the area shared one court tonight in the first ever Chippewa Valley Future All-Star Game.

The Eau Claire Shamrocks. Eagles, and Huskies along with the Fall Creek Crickets and Chippewa Falls Cardinals each had at least one dog in the fight tonight as the east and west all-stars duked it out for a trophy.

Money from the event was also donated to the Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley, as coach Randy Risler says, the mission is to advocate for all young people.

“It just brings energy and elevates the energy for basketball in the Chippewa Valley. It’s a great way to recognize those who are working hard and what a better time than during this pandemic you know with the opportunity for mental and physical health to be out here and doing something very memorable and enjoyable tonight.”

Risler expects this to become a new tradition, and in the future hopes to include each grade level, as well as girls teams.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
police
Three arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop in Osseo
Deputies found this car in a ditch at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road...
16-year-old taken to hospital after car found in ditch
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Coronavirus
WI DHS on Sunday: 274 new positive COVID-19 results, almost 98% of cases recovered

Latest News

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
Woman sentenced in 2018 death of 7-year-old Newton boy
A dog is blamed for a crash that damaged a building in Sturgeon Bay.
Dog blamed for crash that damaged Sturgeon Bay building
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan’s benefits
Entrance to a designated ATV trail.
Eau Claire County ATV trails closed as of Monday