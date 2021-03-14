Advertisement

Help needed finding Menominee Reservation shooting suspect, federal arrest warrant issued

Police say 19-year-old Menom Powless-Brown is considered armed and dangerous
Menominee Tribal Police need your help in locating Menom Powless-Brown, who is a suspect in a...
Menominee Tribal Police need your help in locating Menom Powless-Brown, who is a suspect in a weekend shooting on the reservation.(Menominee Tribal Police)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KESHENA, Wis. (WBAY) - Menominee Tribal Police say they need your help finding a man who is accused of being involved in a shooting on the Menominee Reservation on Saturday.

Police responded to a shooting in Middle Village on the Menominee Indian Reservation just before 6 p.m. Saturday.

When officers got to the scene, they found a male victim who had been shot. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital and then airlifted to another hospital where he is being treated for a gunshot wound.

Police say Powless-Brown ran away from the scene before police arrived.

Police say a second person may have been shot during the altercation. Police say that person was later located, treated for minor non-life threatening injuries and was taken into custody by Menominee Tribal Police.

According to police, an active Federal Arrest Warrant has been issued for the apprehension of Menom Powless-Brown who is still on the run.

Police say Powless-Brown is 19-year-old, and is considered armed and dangerous.

He is described as 6′1, and is about 160 pounds.

If you see him, police say do not approach him, or try to apprehend him, and to instead call 911 or contact your local law enforcement agency.

You’re also urged to contact law enforcement if you know where he may be.

Police believe the shooting is a targeted incident and that the community is not in danger.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
police
Three arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop in Osseo
Deputies found this car in a ditch at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road...
16-year-old taken to hospital after car found in ditch
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Coronavirus
WI DHS on Sunday: 274 new positive COVID-19 results, almost 98% of cases recovered

Latest News

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
Woman sentenced in 2018 death of 7-year-old Newton boy
A dog is blamed for a crash that damaged a building in Sturgeon Bay.
Dog blamed for crash that damaged Sturgeon Bay building
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan’s benefits
Entrance to a designated ATV trail.
Eau Claire County ATV trails closed as of Monday