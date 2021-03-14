Advertisement

Marquette University looking to restore 15th-century chapel

(WIBW)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) - Marquette University is working to restore a 15th-century chapel where Joan of Arc once prayed.

WTMJ-TV reports that the St. Joan of Arc Chapel has stood on the Marquette campus since the mid-1960s.

It was built in the early 1400s in the village for Chasse in France’s Rhone Valley. 

Marquette history professor Michael Maher says it was originally designed as a knight’s burial chamber and Joan of Arc prayed in it before entering the Battle of Orleans.

The chapel was shipped to New York in the 1920s and later gifted to the university and reconstructed on campus in 1965.

The Slagge Family Foundation donated $1 million to the university to establish an endowment to preserve the chapel.

