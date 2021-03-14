Milwaukee man arrested for 4th OWI

MONROE CO., Wis. (WEAU) -The Wisconsin State Patrol received calls Saturday afternoon of a car traveling westbound on I-90 that was having difficulty staying in its lane.

A trooper stopped the care around mile marker 45. After detecting signs of impairment, the trooper had the driver complete some standardized field sobriety tests.

The driver, 58-year-old Michael Slater of Milwaukee, was then arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated 4th offense.

