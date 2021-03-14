Advertisement

Once a virus epicenter, Los Angeles set to reopen - partly

California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.
California coronavirus COVID-19 graphic by The Associated Press.(KOLO)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 4:54 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles County is reopening businesses to an extent not seen since last spring when a coronavirus surge led to closures of cinemas, gyms, museums and indoor dining.

The nation’s largest county has been the epicenter of California’s deadly winter surge of cases that led to more than 10,500 deaths over two months.

A recent plunge in infections, hospitalizations and deaths and a rise in vaccinations has cleared the way for partial reopening that can start as soon as Monday.

It’s part of a broader improvement throughout California that will have more than 90% of the state’s population of nearly 40 million residents out of the most restrictive tier by Wednesday.

Coronavirus
WI DHS on Sunday: 274 new positive COVID-19 results, almost 98% of cases recovered

