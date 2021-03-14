Advertisement

State superintendent candidate talks school re-openings

State superintendent candidate in the upcoming spring election discusses school-openings amid the pandemic.
(WEAU)
(WEAU)(WEAU)
Published: Mar. 13, 2021 at 9:58 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Candidate for Wisconsin State Superintendent, Jill Underly held a virtual press conference today.

She discussed school re-openings and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic in the community.

Underly is currently the school superintendent of Pecatonica Area School District, she is pushing for in person learning, based on local decision-making, not a state mandate.

“But forcing schools to open that are too densely populated, are unable to social distance, and have aging HVAC infrastructure, is simply too risky,” says Underly. “Our goal should be to make sure that every school in the state is able to open for in-person learning this fall.”

Underly is running against candidate Deborah Kerr, a former Brown Deer superintendent who is backed by conservatives.

Kerr looks to decentralize the Wisconsin Education Department.

The winner of the April 6 election will lead schools through the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
police
Three arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop in Osseo
Deputies found this car in a ditch at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road...
16-year-old taken to hospital after car found in ditch
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Coronavirus
WI DHS on Sunday: 274 new positive COVID-19 results, almost 98% of cases recovered

Latest News

A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
Woman sentenced in 2018 death of 7-year-old Newton boy
A dog is blamed for a crash that damaged a building in Sturgeon Bay.
Dog blamed for crash that damaged Sturgeon Bay building
President Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, looks up after signing the...
Biden, Harris and others to promote relief plan’s benefits
Entrance to a designated ATV trail.
Eau Claire County ATV trails closed as of Monday