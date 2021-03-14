State superintendent candidate talks school re-openings

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Candidate for Wisconsin State Superintendent, Jill Underly held a virtual press conference today.

She discussed school re-openings and the on-going COVID-19 pandemic in the community.

Underly is currently the school superintendent of Pecatonica Area School District, she is pushing for in person learning, based on local decision-making, not a state mandate.

“But forcing schools to open that are too densely populated, are unable to social distance, and have aging HVAC infrastructure, is simply too risky,” says Underly. “Our goal should be to make sure that every school in the state is able to open for in-person learning this fall.”

Underly is running against candidate Deborah Kerr, a former Brown Deer superintendent who is backed by conservatives.

Kerr looks to decentralize the Wisconsin Education Department.

The winner of the April 6 election will lead schools through the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

