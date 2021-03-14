Three arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop in Osseo

OSSEO, Wis. (WEAU) -An officer with the Osseo Police Department stopped a car heading westbound on I-94 around 4:30 a.m. on March 7 for a traffic violation.

One of the passengers admitted to the officer that they were in possession of some marijuana.

In addition to finding a small amount of marijuana, the officer found drug paraphernalia, 57 grams of cocaine and a loaded firearm reported stolen from Cass County, MN.

The driver, 23-year-old Christian Berry of Big Lake, MN, and his two passengers (36-year-old Bobbie Patton of Blaire, MN and 28-year-old Michael Sanchez) were arrested on the charges of possession with intent to sell or distribute cocaine, receiving stolen property and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Additionally Berry is facing charges of obstruction and misappropriation of ID information. He also has extraditable warrants from Minnesota.

Sanchez also has more charges. He was arrested for possession of a firearm-convicted out-of-state felon.

