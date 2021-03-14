UW Eau Claire kicks off week-long virtual Shamrock Shuffle 5k

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Kicking off Saturday, participants will have a full week to complete their run, in lieu of the usual single-day race held in-person.

You can create your own route and choose which day of the week you want to complete the event.

After the March 2020 run was cancelled last minute due to the pandemic, UW Eau Claire fitness coordinator Brittany Wold says they’re happy to be carrying on the tradition even if it does look a bit different.

“With this virtual platform for the event, that maybe we can pull in some alumni that maybe aren’t in the area or participants looking to kick off their 5k season from out of the area as well,” says Wold. “We still encourage people to get festive, in years past people have really gone with the whole shamrock theme, a lot of really creative, fun St. Patty’s Day themed outfits.”

Wold encourages everyone to take pictures along the way and share photos to the Shamrock Shuffle Facebook Event page.

The university will not be including t-shirts as part of registration this year, instead, registration is an entry into a drawing for Scheels gift cards.

How To Participate:

Print your race bib and decide which day, time and route works best with your schedule.

Registration is $15, click here to register.

