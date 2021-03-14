WI DHS on Sunday: 274 new positive COVID-19 results, almost 98% of cases recovered

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) -About seven percent of COVID-19 tests came back positive in Wisconsin in the last 24 hours according to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services on Sunday.

The state reports an increase of 274 positive tests making the total of COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic 569,638. 3,548 tests came back negative.

98% of cases in the state are considered recovered. The number of active COVID-19 cases sits at 6,140.

Seventeen more people have been hospitalized. The state’s number of COVID-19 hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic stands at 26,791.

In Sunday’s report, the state lowered the number of deaths by two. The total of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is now 6,536.

Vaccinations

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services did not provide updated COVID-19 vaccination distribution numbers on Sunday. The number of Wisconsin residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine remains at 1,231,092. 687,640 is still the number of Wisconsinites who have completed the vaccination series. 1,922,524 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines have been administered to Wisconsin residents as of Saturday.

County Data

County # of COVID-19 cases Deaths At least one dose of a

COVID-19 vaccine Completed the COVID-19

vaccination series Buffalo 1,323 (+1) 7 2,960 (23%) 1,863 (14%) Chippewa 7,116 (+2) 93 14,570 (23%) 8,962 (14%) Clark 3,161 (+1) 59 4,969 (14%) 2,997 (7%) Crawford 1,669 17 3,971 (25%) 2,079 (13%) Dunn 4,297 (+2) 30 8,096 (18%) 3,696 (8%) Eau Claire 11,092 (+6) 106 24,463 (23%) 14,731 (14%) Jackson 2,585 27 4,647 (23%) 2,219 (11%) La Crosse 12,297 (+8) 80 29,246 (25%) 17,537 (15%) Monroe 4,353 (+2) 34 8,977 (19%) 4,391 (10%) Pepin 808(-1) 7 1,696 (23%) 1,230 (17%) Rusk 1,273 (+2) 16 2,192 (16%) 958 (7%) Trempealeau 3,414 37 7,825 (26%) 4,178 (14%) Vernon 1,855 (+1) 38 7,019 (23%) 4,294 (+14%)

