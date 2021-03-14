Advertisement

Wisconsin could get $1.6 billion by expanding Medicaid

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 14, 2021 at 10:11 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin could save more than $1.6 billion over the next two years by expanding Medicaid to cover nearly 91,000 additional low-income people, a move Republicans continue to block.

The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau says that the federal COVID-19 relief bill Congress passed Wednesday would provide Wisconsin more than $1 billion in new, temporary savings if the state adopts Gov. Tony Evers’ call for Medicaid expansion.

The Democratic governor has proposed expanding Medicaid in his state budget, but Republicans show no signs of budging.

The Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos calls Medicaid expansion a “nonstarter.”

