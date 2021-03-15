Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire City- County Health Department announced Monday that they have open appointments available at their COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

These appointments would be for the one dose Johnson & Johnson (Jassen) vaccine and would be eligible to:

Frontline health care

Residents and staff in skilled nursing and long-term care facilities

Police and fire personnel, Corrections Personnel

Age 65 and older

Educators and child care

Individuals enrolled in Medicaid long-term care programs

Some public facing essential workers (Chefs, servers & hosts in a restaurant are ELIGIBLE as part of the food chain supply category)

Non-frontline essential health care personnel

Congregate living facility staff and residents

To sign up for an appointment, click here.

Vaccine clinics include March 17 at North High School, March 18 at UWEC Zorn Arena and March 20 at Memorial High School.

If you need assistance scheduling an appointment, you are asked to call the COVID-19 Call Center at 715-831-7425. You can also call the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Eau Claire County at 715-839-4735.

