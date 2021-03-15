Advertisement

Biden taps Gene Sperling to oversee COVID-19 relief package

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Gene Sperling, a veteran of the Clinton and Obama administrations, will lead the oversight for distributing funds from President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus rescue package.

Sperling will take a role similar to the one Biden had as vice president in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis. He will work with the heads of the White House policy councils and federal agencies to get funds out quickly and optimize their effectiveness, just as Biden did with the Obama administration’s stimulus package.

“I learned from my experience implementing the Recovery Act just how important it is to have someone who can manage all the moving parts with efficiency, speed and integrity and accountability,” Biden said in remarks Monday. “Gene will be on the phone with mayors and governors, red states, blue states. A source of constant communication. A source of guidance and support. And above all, a source of accountability for all of us to get the job done.”

The package, signed into law Thursday, follows more than $4 trillion in pandemic relief. It seeks to fund mass vaccinations, speed hiring, reopen schools, stabilize state and local government finances and halve child poverty. Promised direct payments of $1,400 began to be issued this weekend, but Sperling’s task will involve sums that sprawl across governments as firms such as Goldman Sachs estimate that total growth this year could be 7%.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said that Sperling will be coordinating with officials such as Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, who she said will be holding a summit on releasing the $130 billion dedicated to K-12 education.

Sperling, 62, has twice served as director of the White House National Economic Council, making him one of the defining economic policymakers of the past several decades. He lives in California and will be working remotely until he receives the coronavirus vaccine.

As the director for President Bill Clinton from 1996 to 2001, he elped negotiate a measure that was designed to balance the budget as well as China’s entrance into the World Trade Organization. He also helped design policies to relieve child poverty and bring investment into impoverished communities.

Working as the economic council director for President Barack Obama from 2011 to 2014, Sperling oversaw programs that helped revive Detroit after the city filed for bankruptcy, among other efforts that focused on workers and U.S. competitiveness.

The news of Sperling’s appointment was first reported Sunday by The Washington Post.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer responded to an incident in Eau Claire where one person was taken to an area hospital.
One person taken to hospital after incident in Eau Claire
Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
car crash
Osseo man dies following vehicle crash & fire
A vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University...
Appointments available for COVID-19 vaccine at Eau Claire City- County Health Department
A vehicle crashed in Jackson County north of Black River Falls on March 13, 2021.
Vehicle crash in Jackson County results in OWI citation Saturday night

Latest News

Immigrants who cross the border face more hardships amid a surge.
Growing number of Democrats asks for border intervention
Before both jurors were selected, the defense attorney for Derek Chauvin filed a motion to...
Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Stimulus check calculator estimates how much your payment will be worth
President Joe Biden speaks to the gathered media members upon arrival at the White House in...
In Pennsylvania, Biden to highlight aid to small businesses
On Monday, agents arrested Laura Rose Carroll, 50, and her 17-year-old daughter on multiple...
Assistant principal accused in homecoming court vote fraud in Fla.