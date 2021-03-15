Advertisement

Chadwick Boseman is posthumously nominated for an Oscar

By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 15, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Half a year after his death, Chadwick Boseman was posthumously nominated for an Academy Award on Monday for his final performance in “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

The nomination for best actor was widely expected but still historic. Boseman is the first Black performer ever nominated posthumously for an Oscar. He was nominated alongside Steven Yeun (“Minari”), Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) and Gary Oldman (“Mank”).

Only seven actors have previously been nominated after their death: Jeanne Eagels, James Dean, Spencer Tracy, Peter Finch, Ralph Richardson, Massimo Troisi and Heath Ledger. Two ultimately won: Finch for his performance in 1976′s “Network” and Ledger for 2008′s “The Dark Knight.”

This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman...
This image released by Netflix shows Michael Potts, from left, Chadwick Boseman and Colman Domingo in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."(David Lee/Netflix via AP)

Many predict Boseman will also win for a performance that’s been called the best of his life. Last month, he also won the Golden Globe for best actor in a drama. Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award on his behalf.

Boseman died last August of colon cancer at age 43. Three months later, the August Wilson adaptation “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” was released by Netflix. Boseman plays Levee, the ambitious trumpeter whose dreams end tragically during a recording session with Ma Rainey (Viola Davis) at a white-owned record label.

Boseman also performed in Spike Lee’s “Da 5 Bloods” as a U.S. soldier in the Vietnam War — a performance that has also found awards attention. Boseman was nominated posthumously by the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his performances in both “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and his supporting turn in “Da 5 Bloods.”

After his death, none of Boseman’s collaborators on either film said they knew he was ailing. He was diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016.

It’s Boseman’s first Oscar nomination.

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Target
Target leaving downtown Minneapolis City Center offices
police
Three arrested on multiple charges after traffic stop in Osseo
Deputies found this car in a ditch at the intersection of Knapp Valley Road and Alderman Road...
16-year-old taken to hospital after car found in ditch
During the national anthem, the Norman High School girls basketball team took a knee, and...
Announcer apologizes for racist comments during Okla. high school basketball game
Coronavirus
WI DHS on Sunday: 274 new positive COVID-19 results, almost 98% of cases recovered

Latest News

Italy is facing another lockdown as the government attempts to contain a recent surge of...
Much of Europe tightens anti-pandemic rules as virus surges
AAA says gas prices continue to climb in the US.
National gas price average increases 40 cents in one month
FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2015 file photo, an Oscar statue appears outside the Dolby Theatre for...
‘Mank’ leads Oscar nominations in a year of record diversity
Italy is facing another lockdown as the government attempts to contain a recent surge of...
Italy locks down as COVID cases rise
LIVE: Biden remarks on American Rescue Plan